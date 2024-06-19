Amid heatwave, Capital’s peak power demand hits record high of 8,647 MW

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 18

Persistent heatwave drove the Capital’s peak power demand on Tuesday afternoon to 8,647 MW, the highest ever for the city, according to discom officials.

Tuesday’s temperature Maximum 44°C Minimum 33.6°C Spike attributed to increased usage of air conditioners The spike in power demand is largely attributed to increased usage of air conditioners and coolers

The previous highest peak power demand in the Capital was 8,302 MW on May 29

The previous highest peak power demand in the Capital was 8,302 MW on May 29. Since Delhi’s peak power demand first reached 8,000 MW on May 22, the Capital has surpassed this mark eight times.

The State Load Dispatch Centre, Delhi, reported that the peak demand of 8,647 MW was reached at 3.22 pm on Tuesday. The spike in power demand is largely attributed to increased usage of air conditioners and coolers as residents cope with extreme heat.

A discom official explained, “The power demand can be attributed to weather conditions that make residents use more air conditioning and cooling appliances, pushing electricity consumption. It is estimated that air conditioning can contribute to 30-50 per cent of domestic and commercial power consumption.”

Hot surface winds continued to sweep the city on Tuesday as Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 44°C, over five notches above the normal, the India Meteorological Department said. The Capital also recorded its highest minimum temperature of this season at 33.8°C, which is six degrees above the seasonal average.

The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 45°C, according to weather department officials.

Power Minister Atishi, in a post on X, said, “The power consumption in Delhi has once again broken all records. While the hours-long power cuts are still common in cities of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, Delhi today met the peak demand of 8,647 MW without any blackout.”

Before the peak power demand records of 2024, Delhi’s previous high reached 7,695 MW on June 29, 2022. Last year, Delhi’s peak power demand was 7,438 MW.

The all-time high peak demand of 8,647 MW on Tuesday was more than 16 per cent higher than that in the 2023 summer. Discom officials said the fact that Delhi’s power distribution network has been able to sustain the prolonged high power demand shows its robustness.

A BSES spokesperson said the company’s discoms BRPL and BYPL successfully met the peak power demand in their areas on Tuesday. Around 2,100 MW of green power is playing an important role in meeting the summer demand, he said.

The soaring temperatures and corresponding rise in cooling load have caused a significant increase in power demand, highlighting the Capital’s challenge to manage and maintain cool conditions during this intense heatwave.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.