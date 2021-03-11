Amid scorching heat, woman leaves 5-year-old daughter with tied hands, legs on terrace in Delhi

As the girl was not doing her homework, her mother tied her hands and legs and left her on the terrace, police said

In the purported video shot from a nearby house, the girl can be heard crying for help and struggling to free herself. Video grab

PTI

New Delhi, June 8

The video of a five-year-old girl lying on a terrace in the scorching Delhi heat with her hands tied behind her back has surfaced on social media as several people demanded action against those responsible for the act.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the incident took place on June 2 in Khajuri Khas area of the city, police said. As the girl was not doing her homework, her mother tied her hands and legs and left her on the terrace, they said.

The Delhi Police said the girl’s family has been identified and appropriate action initiated.

“After a video of a girl child tied up on the roof of a house surfaced on social media, all possible efforts were made by Delhi Police to ascertain her identity and circumstances. The family of the child has been identified and appropriate action initiated,” the Delhi Police tweeted.

In the purported video shot from a nearby house, the girl can be heard crying for help and struggling to free herself.

A woman, who shot the around 25-second-long video, claims in the background that the mother of the child tied her hands and legs and left her on the roof in sweltering heat around 2 pm.

Police have located the building to be situated in Khajuri Khas area and traced the family of the girl. Enquiries are being made and legal action will be taken against the family, a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, social media users expressed outrage over the incident and demanded action against the culprits.

One of the users also tagged Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal.

“This is HORRIBLE. Please take note of this immediately,” said Rahul Singh urging authorities to act on the matter.

Another user Anand Verma said, “Please look into this matter immediately.”

