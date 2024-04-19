Amid water crisis, govt mum on DJB ‘mismanagement’, says LoP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 18

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, has questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s “silence” over critical issues concerning the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). Amid increasing water scarcity and disputes, Bidhuri highlighted the AAP’s failure to address the water crisis, leading to public distress.

“There is a growing outcry in Delhi due to the inadequate water supply at the onset of summer. Fatal altercations over water have been reported,” Bidhuri said. He added: “In the last decade, the Delhi Government has neglected water supply augmentation. The once-profitable DJB is now burdened with a staggering debt of Rs 73,000 crore.”

80% people grappling with scarcity Over 80% of residents are grappling with water scarcity, with many receiving contaminated water. The percentage of water wastage has risen from 45% in 2015 to 58% today. — Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, LoP, Delhi Assembly

The BJP leader referred to an open letter from L-G VK Saxena to CM Arvind Kejriwal, seeking answers on the DJB’s mismanagement issues. “Despite 48 hours passing, the AAP leaders remain silent, failing to respond to the L-G’s concerns,” he added. The LoP criticised the government’s alleged inefficiency in water conservation. “While AAP promised to curb water wastage and ensure metered supply, the reality is different. The percentage of water wastage has risen from 45 per cent in 2015 to 58 per cent today,” he said.

“An amount of Rs 250 crore was spent on flow meters, which have now vanished. This warrants a massive corruption investigation,” Bidhuri added.

According to the 2023-24 Economic Survey, water supply in Delhi has only seen a four per cent increase over nine years, while the increase in population had been 15 per cent rise, he said. “Over 80 per cent of Delhi’s residents are grappling with water scarcity, with many receiving contaminated water,” Bidhuri said. He added: “The upcoming Lok Sabha elections are likely to reflect public discontent with the AAP’s performance.”

