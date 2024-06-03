Amid water shortage, Atishi writes to UP, Haryana CMs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 2

Delhi finds itself in the throes of an unprecedented water crisis as scorching temperatures exacerbate the already dire situation. With residents scrambling for every precious drop, Water Minister Atishi has taken proactive steps, penning letters to the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, appealing for immediate assistance to address the acute shortage of water in the Capital.

“The Delhi Government is doing its maximum best to increase the production capacity of its water treatment plants. However, the intensity of the heatwave is such that we would require help from all quarters to cater to the people of Delhi,” Atishi emphasised in her missive.

Highlighting the alarming drop in water levels at the Wazirabad Barrage, Atishi underscored the critical impact on Delhi’s water treatment plants. “To tackle the existing crisis, we want Haryana to release additional water into the Yamuna river at the earliest,” she urged Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Despite the Delhi Government’s efforts to curb water wastage through measures such as rationalising water distribution, the current supply is drastically short of meeting the heightened demand spurred by the relentless heatwave.

As the city grapples with the dual challenge of soaring temperatures and dwindling water reserves, Atishi’s urgent plea serves as a rallying cry for concerted action to avert a looming humanitarian crisis in the Capital.

Sachdeva: Don’t politicise issue

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva condemned Water Minister Atishi for allegedly politicising the issue of water scarcity in the Capital. Highlighting the availability of raw water from both Haryana and Uttarakhand, Sachdeva asserted, “There is no shortage of raw water in Delhi as both Haryana and Uttarakhand are giving excess water on a daily basis.” Identifying the root causes of water woes, Sachdeva emphasised, “Firstly, half of Delhi’s purified water is either lost in leakages or theft, and secondly, the Wazirabad water barrage pond and Sonia Vihar Plant are both filled with silt with hardly 10 per cent water retention capacity.”

