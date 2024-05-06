 Amit Shah fake video case: Another notice to Telangana Congress leaders; seized gadgets sent to FSL : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • Amit Shah fake video case: Another notice to Telangana Congress leaders; seized gadgets sent to FSL

Amit Shah fake video case: Another notice to Telangana Congress leaders; seized gadgets sent to FSL

The police on Friday arrested Beereddy, a native of Hyderabad, who handled the ‘Spirit of Congress’ account on X

Amit Shah fake video case: Another notice to Telangana Congress leaders; seized gadgets sent to FSL

Amit Shah. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, May 6

Delhi Police on Monday said that it has sent another notice to four Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) members to join the probe after they skipped the first summons in connection with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's fake video case.

In another development, the police sent a laptop and mobile phones, seized from national coordinator of the Congress' social media team Arun Beereddy, for forensic examinations, officials said.

According to a police officer, the notice has been served for the second time to the four TPCC members - Shiva Kumar Ambala, Asma Tasleem, Satish Manne and Naveen Pettem.

Last week, they had skipped their first notices which were sent to them under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) as the video was uploaded and shared from their social media accounts, the officer said.

Officials said except for TPCC president and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's lawyer, no one has appeared before the police as of now.

The police on Friday arrested Beereddy, a native of Telangana's Hyderabad, who handled the “Spirit of Congress” account on X. He has been sent for judicial custody after three days of interrogation in police custody.

“We have sent his gadgets, mobile phone and a laptop for forensic examinations. It is suspected that he had uploaded the video from his mobile phone,” the officer said.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police on a complaint from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which comes under the home ministry, had registered the FIR on Sunday under IPC sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth), 465 (punishment for forgery), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 171G (false statement in connection with an election).

The complaint was about the doctored video of Shah where his statements indicating a commitment to abolish quota for Muslims on religious grounds in Telangana were changed to make it seem that he was advocating scrapping of all reservations.

The FIR was also registered under Information Technology (IT) Act's Section 66C which deals with fraudulent or dishonest use of electronic signatures, password or any other unique identification feature of a person.

On Saturday, the police added criminal conspiracy charges under Section 120B of the IPC into the FIR.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amit Shah #Congress #Telangana


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

BJP leader Subhash Chaudhary backs Congress nominee for Faridabad Mahender Pratap Singh

2
Lok Sabha Elections

ED raids Jharkhand minister's staff; recovers Rs 25 crore in cash, official documents

3
Jalandhar

Charanjit Channi calls attack on IAF’s convoy ‘stunt’; triggers a row

4
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut confuses Tejashwi Yadav with Tejasvi Surya; becomes butt of jokes on social media

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Health Dept issues heat wave advisory

6
J & K

Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in Jammu and Kashmir, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics

7
Haryana

MTech student from Haryana’s Karnal stabbed to death in Australia

8
World

3 Pakistani men sexually assault college student, videotape him naked; arrested

9
Chandigarh

Disgruntled Chandigarh Congress leaders back Manish Tewari, Pawan Kumar Bansal skips meet

10
Diaspora

Canada ‘rule-of-law country’: Justin Trudeau on arrest of 3 Indians in Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case

Don't Miss

View All
10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Top News

Delhi L-G VK Saxena recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal for ‘receiving funding from Sikhs for Justice’

Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal for 'receiving funding from Sikhs for Justice'; AAP calls it conspiracy at BJP's behest

The move comes a day ahead of the Supreme Court considering ...

Supreme Court to consider granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday

Supreme Court to consider granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday

Whether Kejriwal, who has been in custody through the Lok Sa...

Zero tolerance for someone like Prajwal, Karnataka government allowed him to leave country: PM Modi

Zero tolerance for someone like Prajwal, Karnataka government allowed him to leave country: PM Modi

Says the responsibility to take action in the raging matter ...

Video: ED recovers ‘mini mountain’ of cash from servant’s room of Jharkhand minister's secretary

ED raids Jharkhand minister's staff; recovers Rs 25 crore in cash, official documents ED raids Jharkhand minister's staff; recovers Rs 25 crore in cash, official documents

PM Modi slams Congress; wonders why such persons were 'close...

Facing criticism over ‘poll stunt’ remark, Charanjit Channi questions Centre on Pulwama terror attack probe

Facing criticism over ‘poll stunt’ remark, Charanjit Channi questions Centre on Pulwama terror attack probe

The former Punjab chief minister on Sunday called the Poonch...


Cities

View All

Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

Amritsar Rural Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

5.73 lakh MT wheat reaches Amritsar grain markets for procurement

Tarn Taran woman farmer Balwinder Kaur dies at Shambhu border

Amritsar candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla claims support of ex-servicemen for Congress

Fire breaks out at house on Batala Road

Moosewala’s family backs Congress candidate

Sidhu Moosewala’s family backs Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder

Bathinda: Beating the heat, candidates begin morning walk to reach out to voters

INDIA VOTES 2024: Disgruntled leaders back Manish Tewari, Pawan Kumar Bansal skips meet

Disgruntled Chandigarh Congress leaders back Manish Tewari, Pawan Kumar Bansal skips meet

It’s Modi vs Manish Tewari in ads at PBS docking stations in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Manish Tewari slams rival over promise of turning Dadu Majra dump into football ground in 3 months

Chandigarh Health Dept issues heat wave advisory

Will press the ‘reset button’ for administrative reforms: Sanjay Tandon

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Supreme Court to consider granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday

Hoax emails: Centre favours enhanced security, CCTVs in schools

Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal for 'receiving funding from Sikhs for Justice'; AAP calls it conspiracy at BJP's behest

Delhi High Court directs release of Newsclick HR head Amit Chakravarty in UAPA case

Facing criticism over ‘poll stunt’ remark, Charanjit Channi questions Centre on Pulwama terror attack probe

Facing criticism over ‘poll stunt’ remark, Charanjit Channi questions Centre on Pulwama terror attack probe

Siblings killed, three hurt in road accident near Mukerian

Phagwara: Man dies, wife injured in mishap

25 booked, 6 held in LPU firing case

2 sector officers face action for negligence

Major tragedy averted as coaches of Archana Express detach from engine

Major tragedy averted as coaches of Archana Express detach from engine

3,967 appear for NEET UG in Ludhiana district

Farmers’ protest: Rail passengers continue to face inconvenience

Congress leader Bajwa challenges Bittu, camps in Ludhiana to ‘teach him a lesson’

INDIA VOTES 2024: Video of Ravneet Bittu, Warring hugging each other goes viral

Saffron party leader, 2 others booked for farmer’s death

Patiala: BJP leader, 2 others booked for farmer’s death

General Election: Polling officers briefed about election process in Patiala

Workshop on linguistics, phonetics, communication

Hockey player ends life by jumping into canal