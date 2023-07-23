Amit Shah opens security control centre for airports

ANI

New Delhi, July 22

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated the newly established Aviation Security Control Centre (ASCC) at CISF Campus Mahipalpur .

DG CISF Sheel Vardhan Singh, Tapan Kumar Deka, Director, IB, Zulfiquar Hasan, Director General BCAS, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. The CISF was inducted at airports for the first time in February 2000. After two decades, currently, CISF is providing security cover to 66 airports out of 134 operational airports, including extremely busy and hypersensitive airports like Delhi and Mumbai.

#Amit Shah