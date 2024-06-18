An artistic journey into Shivaji’s legacy

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, June 17

In a glowing tribute to the valorous legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) has forged a historic partnership with Deepak Gore, an ardent admirer and collector of Shivaji Maharaj’s life through art.

The collaboration culminated today with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU), where Gore generously donated his prized collection of 115 oil paintings depicting pivotal moments from the life and coronation of Shivaji Maharaj.

The journey of these magnificent canvases began over two decades ago, inspired by Gore’s transformative visit to the museums of London and Paris in 1996.

Teaming up with renowned artists Shrikant Chougule and Gautam Chougule, and under the mentorship of esteemed historian Padma Vibhushan Balwant Moreshwar Purandare, Gore meticulously crafted each painting to capture the essence of Shivaji Maharaj’s unparalleled leadership and legacy.

The exhibition celebrating the 350th anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) earlier this month marked a watershed moment. The larger-than-life paintings, blending historical accuracy with artistic brilliance, attracted a large number of admirers eager to delve into the rich tapestry of Shivaji’s life.

Reflecting on the significance of this donation, Gore said, “The MoU signifies a commitment to preserving our cultural heritage for future generations. Through these paintings, Shivaji Maharaj’s indomitable spirit and contributions to our nation will continue to inspire and educate the posterity.”

Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary of IGNCA, hailed the acquisition as a boon to India’s cultural legacy. “These paintings are not just artworks; they are invaluable historical records. The IGNCA is honored to house them, ensuring that Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy remains vibrant and accessible to all.”

The collaboration between the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts and Gore is poised to deepen the understanding and appreciation of Shivaji Maharaj’s life and times. As these paintings find their permanent home at the IGNCA, these will serve as a beacon of cultural pride and historical enlightenment, inviting future generations to discover and cherish the enduring legacy of one of India’s greatest icons.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Indira Gandhi