Anand’s resignation proves BJP out to topple govt: AAP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 10

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said today that its predictions about BJP poaching its MLAs in Delhi were proving to be true. Cabinet Minister in the Delhi government, Raaj Kumar Anand, who faced a 23-hour raid by the ED in November 2023, resigned from his position and primary membership of AAP on Wednesday.

Responding to his sudden resignation, senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh told reporters that it had now been proven that the BJP had arrested CM Kejriwal with the intention of finishing off AAP.

“We have been saying from day one that the purpose behind ED actions is not to expose corruption but to topple the AAP-led governments in Delhi and Punjab. Today, it’s a test for every minister and MLA of the AAP — whether they will be remembered for bravery or cowardice,” he said.

Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj reiterated the “real” motive behind arresting Kejriwal. He said the resignation of Anand proved that the BJP-led Centre wanted to crush AAP.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly and the South Delhi LS candidate from BJP, Ramveer Singh Bidhuri, said the credibility of AAP had deteriorated so much that now, their own minister Anand had resigned not only from the Cabinet but also from AAP.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the resignation of Anand was the beginning of the end of a story of misleading Delhi residents, which Kejriwal began in 2011 with the Anna Andolan.

Kejriwal has gained 1 kg: Tihar officials

The Tihar Jail authorities said on Wednesday that Kejriwal’s weight has increased since his arrival. Meanwhile, the AAP claimed that his blood sugar levels have risen. According to the jail authorities, Kejriwal’s weight increased from 65 kg to 66 kg on April 1 when he arrived. Additionally, his blood pressure was recorded at 130/86 and 136/72 on April 7 and 8, respectively. However, his blood sugar levels have been increasing since his arrival; it was 139 on April 1, 182 on April 2 and 140 on April 3.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #BJP