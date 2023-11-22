App-based premium bus aggregator scheme notified for intra-city travel

New Delhi, November 21
The Delhi Government on Tuesday notified its app-based premium bus aggregator scheme. Under the scheme, commuters would be able to book luxury buses, which will be fully air-conditioned and feature WiFi, GPS, panic button and CCTV, through a mobile application.
The notification was issued after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena approved the Delhi Motor Vehicles Licensing of Aggregator (Premium Buses) Scheme, 2023.
Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said it would transform public transportation and help reduce congestion and pollution in the capital.
The Minister said, “These premium buses are a testament to our commitment to providing world-class, comfortable and sustainable travel options to the Delhi residents.” He added that the government wanted to offer best quality services while safeguarding the environment.
The scheme is aimed at encouraging a modal shift in public transportation for intra-city journeys through premium bus services.
