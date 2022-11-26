App for MCD services, 100% waste processing BJP's key poll plank

New Delhi, November 25

The BJP today released its manifesto for the upcoming MCD elections with promises such as 100 per cent garbage processing, all services to be brought online within 100 days and 50 ‘jan rasois’, which will be run by women, to provide meal at Rs 5.

Releasing the manifesto, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, “The AAP has failed to reply on sale of party ticket for the MCD polls, how its minister, who is behind the bars, was getting massages and irregularities in the excise policy,” he said, accusing the Arvind Kejriwal led outfit of “depriving the civic body of their due funds”. Expanding on manifesto, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said all services of the MCD would be brought on a mobile application within 100 days for new MC house. “Every slum dweller will be provided flats and 17,000 flats are ready for allotment. 100 per cent garbage will be processed through waste-to-energy conversion process. The BJP will do away with trade and health licences, and also abolish factory licences,” he said.

Besides, the party announced 50 ‘jan rasois’ which will be operated by women, free cycles to meritorious girls in the schools of the MCD and upgrade of schools into smart schools by 2027. The saffron party also promised to construct 1,000 permanent Chhath ghats in the parks owned by the MCD.

Goyal said the AAP-led government’s corruption has dented the image of politicians across the country”. He added, “Other than publicity and advertisements, the AAP-led government had no achievements. The party has been exposed and the public, which feel betrayed, will no longer be misled. People in Delhi will support the BJP in the MCD polls.” The civic body polls will be held on December 4.