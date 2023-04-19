 Apple CEO Tim Cook visits Lodhi Art District, National Crafts Museum in Delhi : The Tribune India

Apple CEO Tim Cook visits Lodhi Art District, National Crafts Museum in Delhi

Mesmerised by the wall art, he also hailed the ‘amazing artists for capturing Indian life so powerfully’

Apple CEO Tim Cook visits Lodhi Art District, National Crafts Museum in Delhi

Apple CEO Tim Cook visits the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy, in New Delhi, on Wednesday. PTI Photo



IANS

New Delhi, April 19

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday visited Lodhi Art District and National Crafts Museum here, amid opening of the company's retail stores in India.

"Delhi's Lodhi Art District is a remarkable public space," Cook shared in a tweet. Mesmerised by the wall art, he also hailed the "amazing artists for capturing Indian life so powerfully".

He also thanked one of the artists, Dattaraj Naik, for showing him how mural designs are made on iPad.

Intrigued by the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy, he wrote: "I could've spent the whole day".

"From ancient and vibrant textiles to impossibly intricate wood carvings, it displayed India's deep and deeply beautiful culture of craft".

On Tuesday, Apple opened its first flagship store in India (Mumbai) in a bid to woo hundreds of millions of potential users in coming years.

Cook also visited Mumbai's Indian School of Design & Innovation.

In a tweet, he shared that the institute "is helping the next generation of creatives unlock their full potential".

"Thanks for sharing how you create those amazing designs using iPad!" Cook also met badminton champions Saina Nehwal, Srikanth Kidambi, Chirag Shetty, and Parupalli Kashyap and coach Pullela Gopichand, and spoke with them how Apple watch has helped them in their training modules.

He said these players "have played a part in putting badminton on the map for India. We served, smashed, and talked about how Apple Watch helps them train!" The tech giant is now geared up to launch its second own-branded store, at Select CityWalk mall in Saket, Delhi, on Thursday which is also expected to see a huge gathering in the presence of Cook who will inaugurate the flagship store in the Capital.

The store will offer personalised support and unique experiences for customers to discover the technology.

"We're thrilled to bring the best of Apple to our customers in Delhi with the opening of our second store in India, Apple Saket," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of retail.

 

