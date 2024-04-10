Apply for data science & ML course

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The IIT-Delhi’s Continuing Education Programme (CEP) has unveiled an online certificate course in data science and machine learning. The new course is scheduled to commence with a technical orientation on June 30. Catering to early and mid-career professionals seeking advancement, the six-month course will offer live online sessions, combined lectures, tutorials and hands-on exercises. Participants can earn a certificate upon scoring 50 per cent on two quizzes, completing a group project and maintaining 70 per cent attendance. Interested candidates can apply till April 24, while successful ones would be notified by May 1. Live sessions are scheduled to begin on July 20.

Gaps in tobacco control laws

A survey conducted by Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences has highlighted laxity in compliance with tobacco control laws at 60 higher education institutes in Delhi. Prof Vikrant Mohanti of the survey team, reported an overall compliance rate of 45.8 per cent under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, provisions. Released at an awareness camp by IP University’s NSS Cell, the report aims to address challenges in fostering a tobacco-free generation. IP University V-C Prof Mahesh Verma emphasised oral health’s significance, while Prof Varun Joshi, Convener of the NSS Cell of IP University, underscores lifestyle changes to prevent diseases. Additionally, a dental check-up camp was organised for students and staff.

