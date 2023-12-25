Appoint DJB officials soon, directs Atishi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 24

Delhi Water Minister Atishi expressed ‘displeasure’ over the fact that water and drainage members have not been appointed in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for over two months.

The office of the Water Minister said several projects were at a standstill because technical approvals could only be given by these members.

It said the files for appointment of the two seniormost technical members had been shuttling between the Delhi Jal Board, the Urban Development Department and the Services Department.

“There has been no full-time member for finance for more than three months,” it added.

Atishi, who is also the DJB Chairperson, stated, “Water and Urban Development Ministers have not been sent any files regarding these appointments, claiming that it is a ‘Services’ matter and therefore outside the purview of the elected government.”

Minister wrote in a letter to the Chief Secretary that at worst, it seemed like a conspiracy to bring the DJB to a standstill and at best, sheer callousness towards the people of Delhi.

The Water Minister has directed the Chief Secretary to ensure that the DJB has full-time members for water, drainage and finance within seven working days.