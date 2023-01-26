Approval to lay sewers in 29 illegal colonies

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 25

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Manish Sisodia today approved a project to lay sewer lines in three villages and 29 unauthorised colonies of Wazirabad, Bhalswa and Swaroop Nagar.

The project, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 77.7 crores, will benefit around five lakh people. Sisodia said, “The work of laying the internal and peripheral sewer lines in some places in these areas is in the final stages while in other localities it has been completed.”

He added that the Delhi Government was working in a phased manner to improve the sewerage and to ensure 24-hour water supply to the city residents.

“It is necessary to provide sewer connections to every household in order to clean the Yamuna. Due to the lack of sewerage in these colonies and villages, sewage is released into local ponds, septic tank and drains, which ultimately join the Yamuna,” Sisodia said.

After the completion of the project, the waste will be treated at STPs and then it would be disposed of in the Yamuna, he added.