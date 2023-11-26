AQI improves marginally in Delhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 25

The air quality in the Capital saw a marginal improvement as the Air Quality Index (AQI) moved to ‘very poor’ category against yesterday’s ‘severe’ (415). The AQI was recorded at 389 on Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted for very light rain in some parts of Delhi on Monday, which could help in reducing the pollution levels in the capital.

The temperature is also likely to fall with the IMD forecasting it to be at 22°C.

On Thursday, the temperature went into the single digit for the first time this season as the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.2°C, a drop of two degrees.

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi has predicted that air quality is likely to improve and be in ‘very poor’ category till November 28 and will remain so for the next five or six days.

The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from Southeast direction with wind speed 4 to 8 kmph, partly cloudy sky and shallow fog in the morning on November 25.

According to the R-Aasmaan portal of IIT-Kanpur and Delhi Government, the daily PM2.5 real time source apportionment showed that share of bio-mass burning was the most on Saturday amounting to 38 per cent while, 28 per cent included secondary aerosols, 21 per cent vehicular pollution, three per cent coal and ash fly and four per cent from other sources.

#Environment #Pollution