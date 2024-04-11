Army Chief inaugurates medical facilities at AHRR

New Delhi, April 10
Army Chief General Manoj Pande inaugurated advanced medical facilities at Army Hospital Research and Referral (AHRR) here on Wednesday.
General Pande, accompanied by his wife Archana Pande, visited the AHRR in Delhi Cantonment and inaugurated the radiological information and digital image networking system. He also unveiled the newly expanded Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR) and Sports Medicine.
Archana inaugurated the ‘Niramaya-Wellness Clinic’ and ‘Aasra-Patient Detention Centre’. The AHRR is renowned as a premier institution within the armed forces. General Pande, addressing media in January, said the digitisation of all military hospitals had been completed and more than 110 hospitals across India had been networked digitally using the ‘Dhanwantari’ software.
