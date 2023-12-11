Army Chief inaugurates race to commemorate Kargil War victory

PTI

New Delhi, December 10

A half-marathon was held to commemorate India’s victory in the 1999 Kargil War in Delhi on Sunday.

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande flagged off the race at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in the presence of several military and civil dignitaries.

“In commemoration of the historic victory in the Kargil War, the Indian Army conducted ‘Honour Run’ – Indian Army Veteran’s Half Marathon’ in Delhi on December 10,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of “Operation Vijay”, declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

The day is observed as ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ to commemorate India’s victory over Pakistan in the war.

‘Honour Run’ was held under four categories: ‘Kargil Run’, a 21.1-km run; Tiger Hill Run, a 10-km run; Tololing Run, a 5-km run; and Batalik Run, a 3-km run.

Over 14,000 serving personnel, veterans, NCC cadets, families of army personnel and enthusiastic citizens of different ages participated in the event, it said.

The event also witnessed participation by Archana Pande, president of Army Wives Welfare Association and the spouse of other military personnel.

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena presented the awards to winners in various categories. An expo was also organised by the Department of Indian Army Veterans, giving an insight into Indian Army’s victory in the Kargil War, officials said.

