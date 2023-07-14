Army man arrested by Delhi Police for killing relative to avenge brother’s death in Haryana

PTI

New Delhi, July 14

A 28-year-old Lance Naik in the Indian Army was arrested for allegedly killing the brother-in-law of his elder brother in revenge in Haryana, police said on Friday.

According to police, Parveen alias Dhila suspected that his brother's wife was behind the killing of his elder brother last year November and wanted her to feel the same pain he had felt when his brother was killed.

Parveen, a resident of Rurki village in Rohtak in Haryana, was arrested from Sultanpuri Bus Stand in Outer Delhi on Wednesday on the basis of a tip-off, an officer said.

After his arrest, Parveen said he had joined the Indian Army' 19 Raj Rifle in 2012 and was posted as Lance Naik.

In November 2022, when Parveen was posted in Bikaner, Rajasthan, his elder brother Pardeep Hooda, who was in Delhi Police Special Cell, was shot dead by some unknown persons, the officer said.

In January, Parveen was transferred to a post in Dhaula Kuan so that he could take care of his family. He took 20 days' leave beginning from April 7, but did not join duty after his leave was over, police said.

During questioning, he confessed to being involved in the murder of one Rohit in Sonipat in Haryana.

He revealed that on the intervening night of April 14 and 15, he, along with his friend Jitender, shot him dead at his home in Sonipat's Rajpur village, the officer said. The matter was booked at the HSIDC Barhi Police Station in Sonipat.

According to police, Parveen killed Rohit, the brother-in-law of his elder brother, because he suspected him to be behind the killing of his brother, who was found dead with a bullet wound to his chest on November 21.

A case was booked in the matter at IMT Rohtak Police Station, they said.

After his brother's killing, Parveen grew suspicious of his sister-in-law of being behind the murder, and when she started living at her maternal home with her brother acting as her chief benefactor, his suspicions were confirmed, police said.

According to police, Parveen wanted her to feel the same pain he had felt after the death of his brother.

#Indian Army