Army wives hold session on inspiring stories

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 21

The Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) organised the second season of ‘Asmita - Inspiring Stories by Army Wives’ here on Monday. It was a day-long event and President Droupadi Murmu was the chief guest.

Dr Sudesh Dhankar, wife of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture were the guests of honour. Archana Pande, AWWA president, told the audience that ‘Asmita’ is a platform provided to Army wives and achievers, who have shattered glass ceilings to narrate their accounts and inspire others like them.

This season of ‘Asmita’ comprised talks by Jaya Prabha Mahto, science teacher from Jharkhand; Sanjhana Nayarr, author and social activist; Vandana Mahajan, cancer care and palliative care counsellor; Ambreen Zaidi, author and columnist; Captain Yashika H Tyagi (retd); Florence Hnamte; Sargam Shukla, national rowing medalist; Aashna Kushwaha, entrepreneur and content creator and Lieutenant Jyoti.

Arunima Sinha, a mountaineer and Ananda Shankar Jayant, a classical dancer, were guest speakers at the event.

