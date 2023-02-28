Arrested Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain resign from Cabinet amid corruption allegations

New Delhi, February 28
Both jailed ministers of Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi — Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain — on Tuesday resigned from Cabinet amid corruption allegations.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjriwal has accepted their resignations.
Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday evening in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.
Jain is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in a money laundering case. With PTI inputs
