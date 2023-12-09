Art, culture play key role in shaping society: PM

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, December 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the inauguration of the India Art, Architecture, and Design Biennale (IAADB) 2023 held at the Red Fort, expressed a strong desire to establish an iconic name for Indian cultural initiatives. The event witnessed the launch of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Centre for Design (ABCD), the student biennale Samunnati, and seven publications aligned with the themes of the biennale.

In his address, PM Modi aspired for Indian cultural endeavors to rival globally recognised initiatives such as the biennales in Venice, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, and Sharjah, as well as the Art Fairs in Dubai and London. He emphasised the role of art and culture in shaping society amid the increasing dependence on technology, describing them as essential elements that “inculcate a way of life.”

In an era dominated by technology, he stressed the vital role of art and culture in connecting the human mind with its inner self, expressing emotions, and recognising its potential, asserting that these qualities distinguish humans from machines.

Focusing on two of the seven themes of the fair, Modi underscored the importance of turning ‘Deshaj’ into a real-life mission, ensuring indigenous artwork is showcased and integrated into studies and research for the youth to enrich. Additionally, he emphasised ‘Samatva,’ empowering women in the field of art, expressing that the innovations and creativity of women can elevate art to new heights.

PM Modi inaugurated the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Centre for Design (ABCD), envisioning it as a platform to showcase India’s rare and unique crafts. He also inaugurated the student biennale ‘Samunnati,’ designed as a platform for emerging artists to engage with peers and professionals.

