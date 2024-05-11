Arvind Kejriwal campaigning Live updates: 'INDIA bloc will form next govt; AAP will be part of govt at Centre', Delhi CM's first speech after leaving jail

Chandigarh, May 11
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is out of jail for three weeks, on Saturday began campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections from Hanuman temple in Delhi.
His Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann also offered prayers at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place with him.
Kejriwal received a warm welcome from supporters as well as his family members on returning from prison on Friday.
"I had promised to come back soon, here I am," Kejriwal said while addressing supporters enroute his residence from jail.
#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says "...These people ask the INDIA alliance who will be their Prime Minister. I ask BJP who will be your Prime Minister? PM Modi is turning 75, on 17th September. He made a rule that leaders in the party would retire after 75 years...LK Advani,… pic.twitter.com/P1qYOl7hIt— ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2024
#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says "They will send opposition leaders to jail and will finish (Nipta denge) the politics of BJP leaders…Our ministers, Hemant Soren, ministers of Mamata Banerjee's party are in jail…If they win again, then Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, Tejashwi… pic.twitter.com/xtzToyYuQd— ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2024
#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says "...No other party has been harassed to this extent in 75 years. The Prime Minister is saying that he is fighting corruption but all the thieves are in his party. 10 days ago the one who was said to have committed a scam after they made them… pic.twitter.com/EJbSDnL7Pc— ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2024
"They want to crush us, but AAP is an idea, will keep growing": Arvind Kejriwal
#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says "...Our Aam Aadmi Party is a small party, present in two states. But the Prime Minister left no stone unturned to crush our party and sent four leaders to jail simultaneously. If four top leaders of big parties go to jail, the party ends.… pic.twitter.com/srNOf88krZ— ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2024
Lord Hanuman has blessed our party, a miracle has happened and I am amidst you: Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.
#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says "I am coming straight from jail to you. It feels great to be with you after 50 days. I just went to Hanuman temple with my wife and CM Bhagwant Mann. Bajrang Bali's blessings are on our party and us. It is by his grace that I am among you… pic.twitter.com/3WyrRffgFA— ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2024
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his wife Sunita and Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on Saturday offered prayers at the Hanuman temple in central Delhi's Connaught Place.
Kejriwal was also accompanied by AAP leaders including Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.
VIDEO | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) offers prayers at Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place, along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and other Aam Aadmi Party leaders. pic.twitter.com/0jS0WQ6LZC— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 11, 2024
