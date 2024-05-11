 Arvind Kejriwal campaigning Live updates: 'INDIA bloc will form next govt; AAP will be part of govt at Centre', Delhi CM's first speech after leaving jail : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • Arvind Kejriwal campaigning Live updates: 'INDIA bloc will form next govt; AAP will be part of govt at Centre', Delhi CM's first speech after leaving jail
LIVE BLOG

Arvind Kejriwal campaigning Live updates: 'INDIA bloc will form next govt; AAP will be part of govt at Centre', Delhi CM's first speech after leaving jail

Says 'they want to crush us, but AAP is an idea, will keep growing'

Arvind Kejriwal campaigning Live updates: 'INDIA bloc will form next govt; AAP will be part of govt at Centre', Delhi CM's first speech after leaving jail


Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 11

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is out of jail for three weeks, on Saturday began campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections from Hanuman temple in Delhi.

His Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann also offered prayers at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place with him.

Kejriwal received a warm welcome from supporters as well as his family members on returning from prison on Friday.

"I had promised to come back soon, here I am," Kejriwal said while addressing supporters enroute his residence from jail.

14:02 11 May
PM Modi is turning 75, who ...
13:45 11 May
If they win again, then,,,
13:43 11 May
'No other party has been harassed to this extent in 75 years'

13:43 11 May
They want to crush us: Kejriwal

"They want to crush us, but AAP is an idea, will keep growing": Arvind Kejriwal
13:36 11 May
A miracle has happened and I am amidst you: Kejriwal

Lord Hanuman has blessed our party, a miracle has happened and I am amidst you: Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.
12:10 11 May
Wife Sunita accompanies Arvind Kejriwal to temple

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his wife Sunita and Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on Saturday offered prayers at the Hanuman temple in central Delhi's Connaught Place.

Kejriwal was also accompanied by AAP leaders including Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.
12:07 11 May
Kejriwal offers prayers at Hanuman temple

About The Author

Tribune Web Desk

The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Bhagwant Mann #INDIA bloc #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Lok Sabha Elections

Arvind Kejriwal can campaign for Lok Sabha polls; gets 21-day interim bail in Delhi excise policy case

2
Delhi

Supreme Court imposes 5 conditions on Arvind Kejriwal for his release on interim bail

3
Entertainment

27 emails, 10 bank accounts: Mystery of missing Taarak Mehta actor Sodhi deepens

4
Punjab

Taranjit Sandhu, Ravneet Bittu, Charanjit Channi file nominations; papers of Amritpal Singh also filed

5
India

Loud cheers, ‘dhol’, bed of flowers welcome Arvind Kejriwal as he steps out of Tihar

6
Punjab

Amritpal Singh has Rs 1,000 as his total assets, says his poll affidavit

7
Punjab

BJP announces Gejja Ram Valmiki as its candidate from Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib

8
Punjab

Eminent Punjabi poet Padma Shri Dr Surjit Patar dies at 79

9
Sports

Delhi court orders framing of charges against Brij Bhushan Singh in wrestlers’ sexual harassment case

10
Punjab

Punjab man under lens over Jamaica ‘donkey flight’

Don't Miss

View All
Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny
Haryana

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl Gurpreet Kaur takes charge of family’s destiny

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

56% disease burden in country due to unhealthy dietary habits
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension
India

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Top News

Arvind Kejriwal campaigning Live updates: Delhi CM, out of jail for 3 weeks in Liquor case, resumes canvassing after temple visit

Arvind Kejriwal campaigning Live updates: 'INDIA bloc will form next govt; AAP will be part of govt at Centre', Delhi CM's first speech after leaving jail

Says 'they want to crush us, but AAP is an idea, will keep g...

Eminent Punjabi poet Padma Shri Dr Surjit Patar dies at 79

Eminent Punjabi poet Padma Shri Dr Surjit Patar dies at 79

He was also the president of Punjabi Sahit Akademi and was a...

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Local administration warns tourists not to venture on the Ch...

Telangana CM doubts if surgical strike ever happened at terror camp; BJP says ‘Congress giving clean chit to Pakistan’

Telangana CM doubts if surgical strike ever happened at terror camp; BJP says ‘Congress giving clean chit to Pakistan’

BJP leader who first flagged Prajwal Revanna sex video case arrested in Chitradurga

BJP leader who first flagged Prajwal Revanna sex video case arrested in molestation and rape case

A case of molestation was registered against Gowda on April ...


Cities

View All

Cops remain on toes as BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu, SAD’s Anil Joshi file nomination papers

Amritsar: Cops remain on toes as BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu, SAD’s Anil Joshi file nomination papers

Late Sidhu Moosewala’s parents, newborn visit Golden Temple

Star campaigners spruce up election campaigning as hi-profile nominations begin in Amritsar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar calls upon voters to vote in favour of Taranjit Singh Sandhu

Panth, Punjab priority for Virsa Singh Valtoha: Bikram Singh Majithia

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

Sanjay Tandon, two others file nominations on Day 4

Sanjay Tandon, two others file nominations on Day 4

Will resolve issues of Chandigarh residents, says JP Nadda

INDIA VOTES 2024: JP Nadda holds roadshow, seeks votes for BJP Ambala nominee

BJP candidate, wife worth Rs 87.62 crore, but own no car

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sanjay Tandon files nomination with big show of strength

Need to save the country from dictatorship: Kejriwal

Need to save the country from dictatorship: Kejriwal

Interim bail to CM nothing short of miracle, says AAP

BJP: Bail doesn’t imply exoneration

FRAI extends support to BJP’s Khandelwal

2 dead, 23 injured in storm-related incidents in Delhi

Rinku, Channi, Balwinder, Kaypee file papers

Rinku, Channi, Balwinder, Kaypee file papers

Yamini, Chabbewal among 5 file papers from Hoshiarpur

3 nabbed for snatching

Flip-flop by police in Gadaipur murder case

Phagwara SHO Sadar Bhullar awarded

Wheat on 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

Wheat on 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ravneet Singh Bittu files nomination amidst much fanfare

Ravneet Singh Bittu’s nomination show causes gridlock, irks commuters

Congress fighting on real, not divisive issues: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

BJP opts for cooling farmers through arhtiyas

3 firefighters taken ill in Rajpura after gas leak

3 firefighters taken ill in Rajpura after gas leak

AAP workers celebrate bail to Arvind Kejriwal