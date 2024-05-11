Arvind Kejriwal campaigning Live updates: 'INDIA bloc will form next govt; AAP will be part of govt at Centre', Delhi CM's first speech after leaving jail

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 11

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is out of jail for three weeks, on Saturday began campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections from Hanuman temple in Delhi.

His Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann also offered prayers at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place with him.

Kejriwal received a warm welcome from supporters as well as his family members on returning from prison on Friday.

"I had promised to come back soon, here I am," Kejriwal said while addressing supporters enroute his residence from jail.

