Arvind Kejriwal is fit, bail must not be extended: BJP

New Delhi, May 27
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea to extend his interim bail by one week citing health concerns. BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh dismissed Kejriwal’s claims, asserting that the decision rests solely with the court.
“It is only the court’s right to take any decision on extending Kejriwal’s interim bail. Kejriwal ji is absolutely fit in election campaigns and roadshows. You are making excuses as your time outside the jail comes to an end. The work for which you were granted bail will end at 5 pm on May 31,” said Chugh.
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva echoed similar sentiments, labeling Kejriwal’s plea as melodramatic. “During the entire election campaign, Arvind Kejriwal remained perfectly healthy, but when it’s time to go to jail, his health has started deteriorating,” Sachdeva remarked, accusing Kejriwal of fabricating excuses to prolong his bail.
Sachdeva raised questions about Kejriwal’s recent campaign activities, highlighting his participation in rallies both in Delhi and Punjab.
