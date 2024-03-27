Arvind Kejriwal issues second order from Enforcement Directorate custody

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 26

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday issued directions from Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody to address shortage of medicines and diagnostic tests at mohalla clinics and hospitals in the Capital, said state Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

This is the second direction issued by the CM after he was arrested by the ED last week from his residence.

Worried about people’s health Even though he is in custody, he is worried about the health of the people of Delhi. He has received information that medicines and free diagnostic tests are not available at many mohalla clinics and hospitals. — Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP leader

“Even though he is in custody, he is worried about the health of the people of Delhi. He has received information that medicines and free diagnostic tests are not available at many mohalla clinics and hospitals. The Chief Minister is pained to know about it,” said the Health Minister.

Kejriwal had on March 24 issued his first government order from jail, directing Water Minister Atishi to ensure redressal of water and sewerage grievances in Delhi.

Sharing details of the order with the media, Bharadwaj said healthcare in Delhi had always been Kejriwal’s priority.

He mentioned that while an ordinary person in jail typically worries about his or her family and how to obtain bail, Kejriwal, currently in custody, is concerned that the problems faced by the people of Delhi should not worsen.

The Health Minister highlighted that in Delhi, hundreds of thousands of people rely entirely on free medicines provided in government hospitals as they cannot afford to purchase them. He emphasised that some individuals require lifelong medication, such as those suffering from diabetes and hypertension, as well as kidney patients who need dialysis.

During a meeting of legislators, councillors and party officials of the Aam Aadmi Party held on Sunday, it was resolved that AAP national convener Kejriwal would continue to govern from jail.

Bharadwaj mentioned that the Chief Minister advised him to conduct hospital inspections as a common citizen rather than as a Health Minister, in order to obtain an accurate understanding of the situation.

