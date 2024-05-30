Excise 'scam': Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi court seeking regular bail

New Delhi, May 30
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday moved a court here seeking regular bail in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.
Special Judge Kaveri Baweja is likely to take up the matter later in the day.
Kejriwal is currently on interim bail, granted by the Supreme Court, till June 1.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'My wish is for Adampur airport in Punjab's Jalandhar to be named after Guru Ravidas': PM Modi at Hoshiarpur rally
The PM says work on the roadmap for first 125 days of BJP's ...
Modi first PM to 'lower dignity' of public discourse, says Congress leader Manmohan Singh
The former PM also hit out at BJP government for imposing an...
Delhi reports 1st heat-related death, man’s fever shot up to 107 degrees Celsius
A doctor who attended to him said he was living in a room wi...
Pune’s teen mother absconding, swapped son’s blood sample with hers
Minor's mom under police scanner