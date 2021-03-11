Arvind Kejriwal orders stadiums in Delhi to stay open till 10 pm after IAS officer’s 'walk with dog' on tracks triggers outrage

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 26

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed all state-run sports facilities in the city to stay open for sportspersons till 10 pm.

The direction comes following a report in The Indian Express that the Thyagraj Stadium was being closed for sports activities earlier than usual so that an IAS officer could walk his dog at the facility.

Tagging the report, Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia said in a tweet: "News reports have brought to our notice that certain sports facilities are being closed early causing inconvenience to sportsmen who wish to play till late nite. CM @ArvindKejriwal has directed that all Delhi Govt sports facilities to stay open for sportsmen till 10pm (sic)."

News reports have brought to our notice that certain sports facilities are being closed early causing inconvenience to sportsmen who wish to play till late nite. CM @ArvindKejriwal has directed that all Delhi Govt sports facilities to stay open for sportsmen till 10pm pic.twitter.com/LG7ucovFbZ — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 26, 2022

In the report, athletes and coaches at Delhi government-run Thyagraj Stadium complained about being forced to wrap training by 7 pm and empty stadium so that Delhi’s Principal Secretary (Revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar can walk his dog.

"We used to train till 8-8.30 pm...earlier...Now, our training...routine has been disrupted," a coach said. Khirwar, a 1994-batch IAS officer, has refuted the allegations. With PTI inputs