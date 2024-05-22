 Arvind Kejriwal says wife Sunita has no interest in politics, will not contest elections in future : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • Arvind Kejriwal says wife Sunita has no interest in politics, will not contest elections in future

Arvind Kejriwal says wife Sunita has no interest in politics, will not contest elections in future

“When I was arrested, she was a bridge between me and Delhi’s residents. It was a temporary phase. She has no interest in active politics"

Arvind Kejriwal says wife Sunita has no interest in politics, will not contest elections in future

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with wife Sunita Kejriwal. PTI fie



PTI

New Delhi, May 22 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made it clear on Wednesday that his wife Sunita is not likely to contest elections in the future, saying she has no interest in active politics even though she came out aggressively in public after his arrest. 

In an interview, Kejriwal spoke at length on a variety of subjects, including the “humiliation” he suffered during his incarceration, accusations against him, what his family is going through and the prospects of the opposition INDIA bloc in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.   

“In every stage of my life, Sunita has supported me. I am fortunate to have a partner like her. To tolerate an eccentric person like me is not easy,” Kejriwal said. 

He recalled that in 2000 he took leave from his job as an income tax commissioner to work in Delhi’s slums, and then resigned to fully devote himself to social work. 

“At that time, I had no inkling that I would become a chief minister or set up a party, contest elections. I was just driven and worked for 10 years. Even then she supported me. Think what she must have gone through then!” he said.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case and alleged irregularities linked to the Delhi government’s liquor excise policy from 2001 to 2002. He was released on interim bail on May 10 to campaign for AAP in the ongoing general elections. 

Soon after he was arrested, Sunita Kejriwal, also a former income tax officer, took the political centre stage of the party. She read out Kejriwal’s message from jail, conducted roadshows and gave speeches at opposition rallies.

Asked if she will continue her political role, Kejriwal replied, “When I was arrested, she was a bridge between me and Delhi’s residents. It was a temporary phase. She has no interest in active politics. In future also, it is not like she will contest elections.” 

On whether Sunita Kejriwal will continue his work once he is back in jail, the chief minister answered, “We will approach court to be provided facilities in jail so that I can continue my work as chief minister of Delhi.”  

Kejriwal described his wife as a brave and strong woman, adding that his two children are also becoming stronger and braver. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Shambhu: Thousands of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan farmers to hit ground zero

2
Ludhiana

Two FCI depot workers held for taking Rs 50K bribe

3
Punjab

Was pressured to carry out illegal acts: Former Punjab DGP VK Bhawra moves High Court

4
Diaspora

Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada

5
Diaspora

3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US

6
Haryana

Their ‘Delhi chalo’ nixed by BJP, farmers threaten to block ML Khattar’s entry into Lok Sabha

7
Punjab

A day ahead of PM Modi's rally, Patiala admn on tenterhooks over farmers’ demand for designated protest site

8
India

Explainer: Are BJP, RSS divided over appointment of next party president

9
Trending

Teen Porsche driver spent Rs 48K in 90 minutes at Pune pub; know the grandfather’s role in accident case

10
Chandigarh

Special casual leave on May 25, holiday on June 1 in Chandigarh

Don't Miss

View All
As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Top News

Want fair probe, justice in Swati Maliwal assault case as incident has two versions: Arvind Kejriwal

Want fair probe, justice in Swati Maliwal assault case as incident has two versions: Arvind Kejriwal

In an interview to PTI, the chief minister says the matter i...

Bomb threat email received by North Block, security officers conduct searches

Delhi's North Block receives bomb threat; security officers conduct searches

The North Block houses the Home Ministry

UK hails drop in visas as stranded Indian care workers appeal for help

UK hails drop in visas as stranded Indian care workers appeal for help

Latest Home Office statistics reveal a 76 per cent drop in o...

Actor Shah Rukh Khan admitted to hospital in Ahmedabad apparently due to heat stroke: Police

Actor Shah Rukh Khan admitted to Ahmedabad hospital following heat stroke

Actor Juhi Chawla visits the actor at the hospital

Election Commission appoints Nilabh Kishore as Ludhiana police commissioner, Rahul S as Jalandhar police commissioner

Election Commission appoints Nilabh Kishore as Ludhiana police commissioner, Rahul S as Jalandhar police commissioner

A letter has been sent to the Chief Electoral Officer, Punja...


Cities

View All

Rail traffic back on track in Amritsar as farmers end blockade

Rail traffic back on track in Amritsar as farmers end blockade

Lulu Group International to start logistics, food processing centre in Punjab’s Amritsar

Dinesh Singh Babbu hits the road in Bhoa, says will use BADP funds for repair

We believe in walking the talk: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Amritsar: Tilling land beyond border fence, farmers feel ignored

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Can extend time for filing written statements in civil proceedings: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Can extend time for filing written statements in civil proceedings: Punjab and Haryana High Court

INDIA VOTES 2024: 10 days to go, RSS bolsters BJP campaign with baithaks in Chandigarh

Manish Tewari slams Yogi Adityanath for Covid ‘mismanagement’

Countering Manish Tewari’s remarks, Sanjay Tandon says ‘vote for me means vote for PM’

Punjab and Haryana High Court blasts UT Admn for cannabis chaos; slams unsatisfactory, casual efforts

Want fair probe, justice in Swati Maliwal assault case as incident has two versions: Arvind Kejriwal

Want fair probe, justice in Swati Maliwal assault case as incident has two versions: Arvind Kejriwal

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar brought back to Delhi from Mumbai

Delhi court grants bail to man behind metro graffiti targeting CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Police will come to interrogate my 'ill' parents on Thursday, says Arvind Kejriwal

L-G Saxena supports Maliwal

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Election Commission appoints Nilabh Kishore as Ludhiana police commissioner, Rahul S as Jalandhar police commissioner

Jalandhar, Ludhiana Police Commissioners transfered to non-election duties

Punjab Vigilance Bureau books Barjinder Hamdard, IAS officer Bublani, 24 others in Jang-e-Azadi Memorial case

INDIA VOTES 2024: Jalandhar turns into poll battleground with publicity blitz

2 killed, 12 injured as bus collides with stationary truck in Punjab's Ludhiana

2 killed, 12 injured as bus collides with stationary truck in Punjab's Ludhiana

Election Commission appoints Nilabh Kishore as Ludhiana police commissioner, Rahul S as Jalandhar police commissioner

Jalandhar, Ludhiana Police Commissioners transfered to non-election duties

INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress’s Warring takes on BJP, AAP; promises real solutions for Punjab

Centre provided much to keep Ludhiana’s development on track, says Sampla

Want to be commoners’ voice: Dr Dharamvira

Want to be commoners’ voice: Patiala Congress candidate Dr Dharamvira Gandhi

INDIA VOTES 2024: 15.5 lakh to cast vote in Fatehgarh Sahib

Multani Mal Modi College, Patiala, pupils take part in fashion event

2 held with 5K tablets