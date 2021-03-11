Arvind Kejriwal urges Haryana to give additional water to Delhi on humanitarian grounds

People are learning to drive and are playing cricket on Yamuna bed because it has dried up completely: Delhi Jal Board

Arvind Kejriwal urges Haryana to give additional water to Delhi on humanitarian grounds

Dry land surfaces from the receding water level of the River Yamuna even as a spell of heatwave grips the national capital, near ITO in New Delhi. PTI Photo

PTI

New Delhi, June 10

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday appealed to Haryana to release additional water in the Yamuna river on humanitarian grounds to address the shortage of water in the capital.

Kejriwal said he also discussed the issue with Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at a meeting. 

"We should not go into the legalities... that Delhi's share is this much and Haryana is releasing this much...Delhi faces a water shortage and I appeal to the Haryana government to release additional water in the Yamuna on humanitarian grounds," Kejriwal told reporters after meeting the LG.

Jal Board Vice Chairman Saurabh Bharadwaj also appealed to the Haryana government to release Delhi's share of water in the Yamuna to tide over the water crisis in the capital.

He claimed Haryana has stopped releasing water from the Tajewala Barrage in Yamuna Nagar district which has reduced the water supply in Delhi by around 100 million gallons a day.

"The Yamuna runs eight feet deep in Delhi and the water level has already reduced by 7.5 feet. The river has become dry. The drinking water problem in Delhi has aggravated over the last two days," he said. 

"As a contingency measure, we have created depressions in the river bed to collect a sufficient quantity of water which is being lifted with the help of temporary floating pumps," Bharadwaj said, adding the situation cannot improve until Haryana releases water in the river.

People are learning to drive and are playing cricket on the river bed because it has dried up completely, Bhardawaj said.

According to the DJB, the water level in the Wazirabad pond stands at 667 feet as against the normal of 674.5 feet.

The Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants lift water from the Wazirabad pond, clean it and supply to northeast Delhi, west Delhi, north Delhi, central Delhi, south Delhi, including Delhi Cantonment, and New Delhi Municipal Council areas.

The Chandrawal, Wazirabad and Okhla WTPs have a capacity of 90 MGD, 135 MGD and 20 MGD, respectively.

Delhi requires around 1,200 MGD of water, while the DJB supplies around 1,000 MGD. Bhardwaj said the water production has dropped below 900 MGD.

The DJB had Thursday written a letter to the Haryana Irrigation Department, the fifth time this summer season, asking it to release water from the Somb river, a tributary of the Yamuna.

Haryana supplies a total of 610 million gallons of water a day to Delhi through two canals -- Carrier Lined Canal (CLC) and Delhi Sub Branch (DSB) -- and the Yamuna.

The CLC and the DSB are supplied water from Hathni Kund via Munak canal and the Bhakra Beas Management Board. Besides, Delhi receives 253 MGD from Uttar Pradesh through the Upper Ganga Canal, and 90 MGD is drawn from ranney wells and tube wells installed across the city.

The DJB said the water level in CLC and DSB is also fluctuating and the presence of unusual floating material had affected water supply through Haiderpur Phase I and II, Bawana, Nangloi and Dwarka WTPs.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Harkamal Ranu of Bathinda, one of 8 sharp-shooters who fired at singer, arrested

2
Punjab

Watch Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Bhullar putting lives of his two guards at risk through life-threatening SUV sunroof stunt

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann aims to break monopoly of private bus operators; announces to ply buses to Delhi airport from June 15

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Lodged in Tihar, gangsters call the shots

5
Haryana

Rajya Sabha elections LIVE updates: Congress wins 3 seats in Rajasthan, BJP 1; saffron party-backed Subhash Chandra loses

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: 'Supplier of arms' among 2 detained

7
Punjab

4 armed youths snatch Rs 1 crore from property dealer in Punjab's Dera Bassi

8
Punjab

'Won’t give proof…': Punjabi band 'The Landers' after being trolled for not visiting Sidhu Moosewala’s village

9
Punjab

Channi aide arrested for illegal mining

10
Punjab

SGPC objects to appointment of non-Sikh as MD of Punjab & Sind Bank

Don't Miss

View All
IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16
Nation

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary
Nation

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary

From jail to freedom via hospital
Amritsar The Tribune Special

From jail to freedom via hospital

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike
Punjab

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike

Watch: Woman rides skateboard flawlessly on Kerala streets in a sari; netizens are fascinated with her effortless moves
Trending

Watch: Woman rides skateboard on Kerala streets in sari; netizens fascinated with her effortless moves

‘Farewell; Sidhu Moosewala, 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him
Pollywood

'Farewell' Sidhu Moosewala; 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him

‘First time in history’: Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely
Nation

'First time in history': Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely

Hundreds visit Mansa village to attend bhog of Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's 'antim ardas': Thousands converge at Musa village as fans, family reminisce Punjabi singer at his bhog

Top News

Rajya Sabha voting LIVE: Haryana, 3 other states set to witness high-stake contest shortly

Rajya Sabha elections LIVE updates: Congress wins 3 seats in Rajasthan, BJP 1; saffron party-backed Subhash Chandra loses

In Karnataka, BJP bags 3 seats, Congress 1; counting halted ...

Rajya Sabha elections: Counting on hold in Haryana as BJP seeks cancellation of 2 Congress votes

Rajya Sabha elections: Counting on hold in Haryana as BJP seeks cancellation of 2 Congress votes

Congress candidate Ajay Maken terms allegations levelled by ...

Massive protests erupt in several cities over Prophet remarks

Protests erupt in several cities over Prophet remarks; curfew, shutdown in parts of J-K

In Jhankhand's Ranchi, police fire in air and resort to bato...

India abstains from vote on Iran at IAEA

India abstains from vote on Iran at IAEA

The voting took place just before Iranian Foreign Minister H...

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Delhi Police identify 6 shooters

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Delhi Police identify 6 shooters

Police said singer's death was an organised and brazen killi...

Cities

View All

Inquiry report submitted to DC, action likely next week

Inquiry report submitted to DC, action likely next week

'Drug trafficker' assaults police party, injures cop

Farmers seek permanent ownership rights for settlers

Abduction case: Cops find lapses in probe

PO arrested

2 more suspects in Sidhu Moosewala murder case in police custody

2 more suspects in Sidhu Moosewala murder case arrested

Chandigarh reports 35 fresh Covid cases

Chandigarh reports 35 fresh Covid cases

4 armed youths snatch Rs 1 crore from property dealer in Punjab's Dera Bassi

Councillors raise pending projects with Chandigarh Adviser

To check chaos, congested parking lots to be digitised

Mobile unit to sell cloth bags in Chandigarh

Protests erupt outside Jama Masjid demanding Nupur Sharma's arrest

Protests erupt outside Jama Masjid demanding Nupur Sharma's arrest

Satyendar Jain's picture with harried, weary look draws sharp reactions from AAP leaders

Covid: 655 new cases, 2 more deaths in Delhi, positivity rate 3.11 per cent

People lowering guard, vacation season behind spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi: Experts

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi sent to 4-day police custody in old Arms Act case

Private schools put on notice for charging fee on quarterly basis

Private schools put on notice for charging fee on quarterly basis

'Hike in kharif crops' MSP is BJP jumla'

ASHA workers demand increase in allowance as promised in manifesto

2 women harassed by NRI husbands, cases registered

Pollution pangs: Farmers raise concerns over green issues

Punjab and Haryana High Court dismisses Simarjeet Bains' petition for anticipatory bail

Punjab and Haryana High Court dismisses Simarjeet Bains' petition for anticipatory bail

7 of thieves' gang nabbed

Ludhiana police action plan to better traffic management

Panic grips residents as fire breaks out in flats

Peddler held with 363 gm of heroin

Punjabi varsity pins hopes on govt for bailout package

Punjabi varsity pins hopes on govt for bailout package

Illegal meat shops run sans check

8 months on, dairy-shifting project hangs fire