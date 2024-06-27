Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by CBI is demand of justice: Virendra Sachdeva

New Delhi, June 26
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday criticised Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders for their reactions to the recent arrest of Arvind Kejriwal by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Sachdeva asserted that the arrest, related to a case filed by Congress leaders in 2022, was anticipated by Delhi residents.
“The kind of sarcastic comments being made by AAP leaders on the High Court’s decision since last evening reflects their lack of faith in the judiciary in a democracy,” said Sachdeva. He added, “AAP and opposition leaders who believe that there is a political vendetta against Arvind Kejriwal need to understand that if Kejriwal had not engaged in bribery, he wouldn’t fear retaliation today.”
Sachdeva emphasised that Kejriwal’s arrest followed the detention of Manish Sisodia in a separate primary case where Kejriwal had previously been summoned to the CBI office.
“After Manish Sisodia, the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal in the case filed by Congress was a demand of justice,” he stated, adding that the arrest and court presentation were merely the final stages of the legal process.Bansuri Swaraj, MP representing New Delhi, also commented on the situation, saying, “In 2022, Congress party leaders, part of the INDI Alliance coalition, alleged wrongdoing in a press conference. The Lieutenant-Governor referred their complaint to the CBI, leading to arrests today”.
#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #BJP #Central Bureau of Investigation CBI
