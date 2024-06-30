‘Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest unconstitutional’: AAP holds protest near BJP HQ

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 29

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday held protests across India against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case linked to the Delhi excise policy.

At the party headquarters in Delhi, state convener Gopal Rai led the protest along with several party leaders and workers. Some party workers were detained by the police after they tried to move towards the BJP headquarters.

An AAP activist detained by the police during the protest.

AAP National General Secretary (Organisation) Dr Sandeep Pathak said the party protested at the BJP headquarters in 21 states across the country against the “illegal” arrest of Kejriwal by the CBI.

“The purpose behind this nationwide protest of the AAP was to tell that the country will run by the Constitution, not by dictatorship.” Pathak added.

While Rai said that ever since the AAP government was formed, a new revolution began in Delhi.

“Kejriwal did such work in Delhi that no state government could do in the political history of India.” he claimed.

Gopal Rai added that the ED rushed to the High Court after the trial court granted him bail in the excise policy case.

“The BJP may try a million times, but one day Kejriwal will come out of jail and work for people. The way the decision of the trial court was stayed and Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI, it is clear that the Modi government is not going to back down from dictatorship. If the BJP is adamant on imposing dictatorship in the country, we are also adamant on fighting against dictatorship,” he added.

