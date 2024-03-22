Arvind Kejriwal's family under 'house arrest', not being allowed to meet: AAP leader Gopal Rai

Chandigarh, March 22
AAP leader Gopal Rai on Friday said that he is not being allowed to meet Arvind Kejriwal's family, claiming that the family has been placed under 'house arrest':
The Delhi Chief Minister was arrested by the federal probe agency after searches at his official residence at Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines area of the national capital on Thursday in the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22, officials said.
Security was strengthened around the ED office at the A P J Abdul Kalam Road and the CM's official residence with Delhi Police personnel and central armed police forces (CAPFs) personnel putting up additional barricades and throwing a security ring along the waiting press teams and curious onlookers.
Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in the charge sheets filed by the ED in this case. The agency has alleged that the accused were in touch with Kejriwal for formulating the excise policy that resulted in undue benefits to them in return for which they paid kickbacks to the AAP.
A total of 16 persons have been arrested in this case till now with the ED filing six chargesheets.
