Arvind Kejriwal’s health is fine, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after meeting AAP supremo in Tihar jail

New Delhi, April 30
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in jail and said the AAP supremo asked him to actively campaign for INDIA bloc candidates in the Lok Sabha polls.
Mann also told reporters that Kejriwal’s health is fine and he is getting insulin.
The Delhi chief minister asked people not to worry about him and exercise their franchise during the elections, he said.
This was Mann’s second meeting in jail with Kejriwal in a fortnight.
Kejriwal has been lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case since April 1.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna over Karnataka ‘sex scandal’ row as pressure mounts ahead of Lok Sabha 3rd phase polls
The government has constituted a Special Investigation Team ...
Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations: MEA on US media report on Gurpatwant Pannun case
The report, citing unnamed sources, named a RAW officer in c...
Patanjali advertisement case: Supreme Court pulls up Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority for inaction
The Bench observed it appeared that licensing authority got ...
7 Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh
An AK-47 rifle and cache of other weapons and explosives wer...
International students in Canada will be allowed to work only 24 hours a week from September
The temporary policy allowing students to work more than 20 ...