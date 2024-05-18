Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar, accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal, arrested

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, May 18

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested on Saturday in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal.

Kumar was detained from the chief minister's residence by a Delhi Police team around noon.

He was taken to the police station for interrogation and arrested.

Maliwal has alleged that Kumar assaulted her at Kejriwal's residence on May 13 when she had gone to meet the chief minister. The detention came after Kumar at 9.52 am wrote to SHO Civil Lines police station that he was willing to cooperate in an FIR lodged against him.

Kumar said he had not been issued any notice in the FIR and had learnt of it from the media.

He added that he had also last night filed a complaint against Maliwal on her alleged forceful entry into the CM house on May 13 and alleged threats and abuses she hurled at him but no FIR had been registered in that.

Kumar said police was willing to cooperate in the probe.

Meanwhile, a fresh set of CCTV footage from Kejriwal's house showed Maliwal being normally escorted out by CM staff. She was not seen agitated in the video.

AAP has alleged that the BJP was using Maliwal to frame Kejriwal.

BJP chief JP Nadda has also trashed the charges saying AAP is built on a mountain of lies. Meanwhile, Kumar's lawyers who reached the police station said they had moved Tees Hazari court to procure a copy of the FIR by Swati Maliwal against Kumar.

In the email, he earlier wrote to Delhi Police and gave a where he could be reached for questioning.

