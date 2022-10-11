As Delhi receives showers, Twitterati pours memes with #DelhiRains trending

Chandigarh, October 11
In an early change of weather; the cloudy skies, soft breeze and incessant rains since Friday night left Delhiites unleash hilarious memes on Twitter.
Ahead of the onset of winters, rains lashed various parts of Delhi and the NCR. As the capital city woke up to waterlogged streets and jam-packed roads on Tuesday, Twitter was flooded with people launching a meme-fest.
Read a few funny tweets here:
Due to #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/27NTjbPOEk— Silent Assassin (@ConfuzedGenius) October 8, 2022
Delhites right now: 😂🤣😂#DelhiRains #delhirain #DelhiWeather #DelhiNCR pic.twitter.com/uR4X4lw9TW— Gagan ⚡ (@SkyKingOfClouds) October 8, 2022
Delhi- NCR people right now#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/56SyvehvKT— Shipra (@Shipraa_11) October 8, 2022
Me to #DelhiRains every damn time. pic.twitter.com/memreGpx25— Hena • हैना (@henabolobolo_) October 9, 2022
#DelhiRains— Tiger (@IndTiger21) October 8, 2022
Rain in Delhi-NCR : pic.twitter.com/hlMKNYPJu6
#DelhiRains #GurgaonRains— Johnie (@johniejokes) October 9, 2022
I reached home from office. pic.twitter.com/rvEzd0TRKc
Thankyou guys!@Uber @Olacabs #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/udcJGAHZQA— Aditya (@adityakaushiikk) October 8, 2022
Hello delhiites, this is for you. Arrangement made by AAP for free car wash. Even if you want to take bath don't hesitate.— Halla bol (@halla_bol20) October 8, 2022
#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/402cZMNCMS
#DelhiRains— 𝐁𝐞𝐞𝐦𝐨 (@RebelGeek1111) October 8, 2022
Delhite right now : pic.twitter.com/4PfaauzrUh
Bosses be like:— GoMechanic (@gomechanicindia) October 8, 2022
You’re still coming to the office, right? #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/xPNrX9wI7y
The temperature in Delhi dropped to 23.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which was 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year.
The city’s infrastructure reeled under the continuous showers, inundating many residential areas, which in turn caused traffic snarls.
