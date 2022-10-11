As Delhi receives showers, Twitterati pours memes with #DelhiRains trending

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 11

In an early change of weather; the cloudy skies, soft breeze and incessant rains since Friday night left Delhiites unleash hilarious memes on Twitter.

Ahead of the onset of winters, rains lashed various parts of Delhi and the NCR. As the capital city woke up to waterlogged streets and jam-packed roads on Tuesday, Twitter was flooded with people launching a meme-fest.

Read a few funny tweets here:

Hello delhiites, this is for you. Arrangement made by AAP for free car wash. Even if you want to take bath don't hesitate.

#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/402cZMNCMS — Halla bol (@halla_bol20) October 8, 2022

The temperature in Delhi dropped to 23.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which was 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year.

The city’s infrastructure reeled under the continuous showers, inundating many residential areas, which in turn caused traffic snarls.

#Social Media #Twitter