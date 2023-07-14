 As Yamuna reclaims its land, netizens warn that a river ‘neither forgets, nor forgives’ : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • As Yamuna reclaims its land, netizens warn that a river ‘neither forgets, nor forgives’
EXPLAINER

As Yamuna reclaims its land, netizens warn that a river ‘neither forgets, nor forgives’

Areas flooded in the past would be flooded again in a heavy downpour, say environmentalists

As Yamuna reclaims its land, netizens warn that a river ‘neither forgets, nor forgives’

People walk through flood waters under a bridge behind Red Fort after a rise in the water level of river Yamuna due to heavy monsoon rains, in New Delhi on Thursday. Reuters



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, July 14

Once upon a time in Delhi, Yamuna river used to flow adjacent to the iconic Red Fort. However, along with urbanisation, the course and destiny of the mighty river also changed, eventuallyreducing it to a heavily polluted narrow stream restricted by construction on its floodplains.

On Thursday, as flood water flowed past the Red Fort, and spilled on other key locations in Delhi—the Income Tax Office area, Rajghat, Purana Qila and Civil Lines—the social media was abuzz with warnings how a river “neither forgets nor forgives”.

Roaring back to life, Yamuna spread wide to reclaim its “right to its land”, its floodplains, sparing neither VVIPs in posh localities nor poor people and lower middle class colonies.

Floodplains are its right and floods natural

Netizens have been posting images of old paintings and pictures on how Yamuna used to be in its full glory— ‘aviral’ and ‘nirmal’—once upon a time in Delhi.

The fact is, floods occur when an overflow of water from a river submerges land through which it is flowing.

According to experts, even minor construction on floodplainscan hinder the ‘aviral’, "unrestricted flow", of water while Yamuna has been battling a relentless onslaught on its floodplains for years now despite warnings by environmentalists.

In June 2018, when Yamuna crossed the “danger level” in Delhi, late Manoj Mishra of the Yamuna Jiye Abhiyan told The Tribune that it was time for planners to take some lessons on how a river should be revived.

“The situation (floods) only proves that a regular flow and not money is required to rejuvenate the Yamuna or for that matter any river.

“It is a situation like this that proves you do not need money to revive a river. All you need is to ensure its regular flow. As I see the Yamuna today, in its free and glorious form, I think it is time to celebrate and also learn,” the noted environmentalist had said.

Mishra said the free flow benefits not just the ecology of a river but also the cities it touches by the way of washing awaypollutants thrown by sewage-spewing drains and recharging aquifers and groundwater.

What about people?

On the threat floods may pose to people, their land, agriculture and property, Mishra believed that flood plains should only be farmed when “not under water and that too in an organic way”.

“No one should be living on the flood plains. That the flood plains are not meant to live, a wise farmer knows it well. If you invade the flood plains, you should be prepared for consequences. You cannot blame the river for your misery,” he said

That the same areas would be flooded again with a heavy downpour is a certainty that should be kept in mind while encroaching floodplains. Experts say that people may forget the level to which a river can rise but nature never forgets that.

A river comes back to reclaim its land even after decades.

Lessons from the past

However, floods in cities like Mumbai, Srinagar, Chennai, Delhi, Kochi in the past few years prove that planners have not done their homework or paid attention to dynamics of natural water bodies and their flood discharge channels

Take for example the Cochin International Airport which had to beclosed for two weeks due to flooding in 2018.

Operations at the region’s biggest airport were suspended when floodwaters spilled on the runway of the airport in Kochi—Kerala’s largest commercial port city.

Environmentalists say the disaster was waiting to happen.

The Airport, which also happened to be the winner of the ‘Champion of Earth’ award, UN'highest environmental honourfor being a fully solar- charged airport, was built on reclaimed paddy fields that had served as a water sink for a long time.

It was also among the areas flooded in the great flood of 1924 in the state.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Alert for heavy rain over next four days

2
Delhi

Damaged regulator makes Yamuna water in Delhi flow back towards city; red alert issued in Faridabad

3
Chandigarh

Sukhna Lake gate in Chandigarh opened for water release after it reaches danger mark; traffic advisory issued

4
Nation

Water level in reservoirs up, beats 10-yr average

5
Punjab

As Punjab faces flood situation, CM Bhagwant Mann says will not beg for financial assistance from Centre

6
Trending

Wife leaves home after husband used 2 tomatoes to cook food

7
Chandigarh

Rain over, not trouble for Kharar

8
Himachal

Travelling on Shimla-Chandigarh highway? Here is the traffic route

9
Haryana

HPSC withdraws HCS result, to declare it again

10
Nation

Coal scam: Delhi court convicts former MP Vijay Darda, ex-coal secretary H C Gupta

Don't Miss

View All
Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Top News

Moon mission: LVM3-M4 rocket carrying Chandrayaan-3 lifts off from Sriharikota

India's historic Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 lifts off successfully

Moon-landing is scheduled to take place in the 4th week of A...

ITO, Rajghat areas flooded; Kejriwal directs officials to seek help of Army, NDRF

ITO, Rajghat areas flooded; Kejriwal directs officials to seek help of Army, NDRF

Though the water level of the Yamuna has began to recede, th...

As Yamuna reclaims its land, netizens warn that a river ‘neither forgets, nor forgives’

As Yamuna reclaims its land, netizens warn that a river ‘neither forgets, nor forgives’

Areas flooded in the past would be flooded again in a heavy ...

Another Cheetah, Suraj, dies at Kuno National Park in MP, 8th death in 4 months

Eighth cheetah, Suraj, dies at Kuno National Park

Only three days ago another translocated male cheetah, Tejas...

Khalistan supporters attack Indian student with iron rods in Australia

Khalistan supporters attack Indian student with iron rods in Australia

Was on his way to work when he was attacked by assailants ch...


Cities

View All

SGPC announces launch of YouTube channel to air Gurbani from Golden Temple

SGPC announces launch of its YouTube channel to air Gurbani from Golden Temple

Little relief as water recedes in Taran Tarn dist

Holidays in schools extended till July 16

Kidnapped girl found murdered

Pathetic parks: Floor tiles in Labour Colony park no solution for waterlogging

Sukhna gate opened for water release after it reaches danger zone; traffic advisory issued

Sukhna Lake gate in Chandigarh opened for water release after it reaches danger mark; traffic advisory issued

Rain over, not trouble for Kharar

3rd day in row, P’kula-UT commute a huge hassle

Explore PPP model to cut cost of Metro project: RITES to Chandigarh

No power supply for 5 days, Ambala residents lock dept office; 12 booked

Rain predicted as Yamuna water flows back towards Delhi, red alert in Faridabad

Damaged regulator makes Yamuna water in Delhi flow back towards city; red alert issued in Faridabad

Three boys drown in floodwaters in Delhi

Yamuna water levels drop marginally, floodwaters reach Supreme Court entrance

Regulator that led to flooding at ITO to be fixed within three-four hours: Kejriwal

Deluged Delhi stares at drinking water shortage

Army of unsung heroes race against time to plug breaches

Army of unsung heroes race against time to plug breaches

Government to compensate for damage: AAP leader

Volunteers encounter fresh obstacle in relief work

Vajra Sappers come to rescue

No loss of life due to floods in Kapurthala: DC

~2.24 cr disbursed to next of kin of 11 deceased, 4 injured, DC tells NGT

Rs 2.24 cr disbursed to next of kin of 11 deceased, 4 injured, DC tells NGT

Four held, 12 stolen vehicles recovered

Two of vehicle thieves’ gang arrested

Cop booked for taking bribe

Three nabbed on gambling charge

Man held for desecrating Guru Granth Sahib in Patiala’s Rajpura

Man held for desecrating Guru Granth Sahib in Patiala’s Rajpura

‘Delayed’ sewer cleaning behind flooding

Water enters houses, Mandi Gobindgarh MC draws locals’ ire

Patiala: Helpline for snake bite cases

9 tubewells functional in Urban Estate, Patiala