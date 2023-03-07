Ashram flyover extension opens, to cut Delhi-Noida travel time by 25 min

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 6

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated the much-awaited extension of Ashram flyover. It will connect Ashram with Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyway. The Ashram flyover was also opened for the traffic after over two months.

The flyover extension is likely to cut travel time between Delhi and Noida by 25 minutes as it would bypass three traffic lights between Ashram and DND Expressway.

Speaking at the event, Kejriwal said the area used to witness massive traffic jams, particularly during the peak hours, but the extension of the flyover would bring relief to thousands of commuters.

He said the extension would be operationalised after completing a few minor works. Initially, only light motor vehicles will be permitted on the extension as a high-tension power line is yet to be removed. The total length of the flyover, including the ramp, is 1,425 metres.

The CM congratulated city residents and said the commuters had to witness traffic-related inconvenience due to closing of the Ashram flyover, but the construction of the extension would lead to new opportunities. Additionally, he recognised the hard work of the PWD engineers and congratulated them on completing the project ahead of schedule. “The AAP-led government has been working tirelessly to improve the infrastructure in Delhi. There are 101 flyovers and underpasses in Delhi, and the government had constructed 27 of them in the last seven years,” the CM said.