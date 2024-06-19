Ashwani Kumar is MC Commissioner

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has appointed senior IAS officer Ashwani Kumar as the new Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), with immediate effect. Kumar, a 1992-batch officer of the AGMUT cadre, currently holds the position of Delhi Divisional Commissioner and Principal Secretary (Home). He succeeds Gyanesh Bharti, who was transferred to the Ministry of Women and Child Development as Additional Secretary earlier in March, prior to the Lok Sabha elections. TNS
318 stolen iPhones seized
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday nabbed two persons along with 318 stolen iPhones worth Rs 3.5 crore. The arrested have been identified as Mandeep Singh (31) and Sachin (25). On June 17, the police responded to a complaint filed by Rameshwar Singh regarding the theft of new iPhones from his warehouse in Mahipalpur. These phones were meant for distribution across north India, prompting the police to register a case. The CCTV footage led the police to Mandeep, a driver employed by the complainant. Mandeep was arrested along with his associate Sachin. He had hidden the majority of the stolen phones at his residence in Bamnoli, Delhi.
