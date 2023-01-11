ASI repeatedly stabbed by theft accused, shows CCTV footage

PTI

New Delhi, January 10

Police have recovered the CCTV footage of the stabbing of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shambhu Dayal by a man who was nabbed for an alleged mobile phone theft in West Delhi's Mayapuri, officials said on Tuesday.

While the theft accused repeatedly stabbed and punched the policeman, many people, including children, stood still and watched it. A woman and some children tried to come close and rescue the ASI, but the man showed them the knife and they backed off, showed the CCTV footage recovered from the crime scene.

At the beginning, Dayal can be seen walking with the theft accused. And just when the policeman turns back, the man takes out a knife from underneath his shirt and attacks him. Reacting promptly, the the police officer catches hold of the man and starts beating him up with a stick.

During this, they fall on the road and both manage to get up. The man again stabs and punches the police officer. A staffer from the Mayapuri police station was also spotted chasing the accused and overpowering him.