Assam Congress leader joins AAP

New Delhi, July 3
Senior Assam Pradesh Congress leader Romen Chandra Borthakur joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday. Senior AAP leader and Cabinet Minister Atishi and the party’s North East in charge, Rajesh Sharma, welcomed him by felicitating him with a party cap and sash.
Borthakur had been a part of Assam’s Congress unit for the past 23 years, serving as a spokesperson and as the former general secretary and in charge of the Assam State Congress. He contested the Assembly elections against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in 2021, losing by a margin of more than one lakh votes from the Jalukbari Assembly constituency.
Atishi highlighted Borthakur’s consistent efforts in raising his voice against the “corruption and bulldozer politics of Sarma”.
Atishi said, “The people of Assam have always given a lot of love and trust to the AAP. In the Guwahati Municipal Corporation elections, the AAP won one seat and stood second on 24 seats. The AAP has a significant presence in Tinsukia and Lakhimpur Municipal Corporations. We are very happy that Borthakur has joined us.”
Borthakur expressed his gratitude by felicitating Atishi and Sharma with traditional Assamese scarves (Gamosa) and bouquets. He praised AAP’s contribution to the development of Assam and voiced his long-standing opposition to the corruption of both Congress and BJP. He shared his experiences of injustice while contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Guwahati in 2019 and 2024, which led to his decision to join AAP under CM Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership.
He emphasised his commitment to working for Assam’s development and urged AAP to help the flood-affected people of Assam through crowdfunding. In June, the AAP had announced an overhaul of its existing organisational structure in Assam as part of its preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann had expressed confidence during the campaign, predicting that AAP would form the government in Assam in 2026. The AAP’s statement on X indicated the dissolution of the present organisation in Assam to strengthen the party ahead of the upcoming elections.
