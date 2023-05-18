Asst professor arrested for impersonating Delhi Lieutenant Governor

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 17

An assistant professor at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly impersonating Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and making calls on his behalf in September 2022, the police said on Wednesday.

Rohit Singh was arrested on Monday at the IGI Airport upon his arrival from the UK.

To ascertain the veracity of the call, the VC contacted the LG’s Secretariat, which denied having made any such call and asked him to report the matter to police

According to the police, he had called the Vice Chancellor of the IP University twice over the landline phone impersonating the L-G.

In the first instance, he got his leave sanctioned and in the second instance on September 30, 2022, he tried to get his sister appointed as faculty in the English Department of the GGSIPU.

The matter was reported to the police after the second call to the VC.

The Delhi Police had registered an FIR and started an investigation following a complaint into the matter.

He was produced before a local court, which sent him to judicial custody.

The Lieutenant Governor has also cautioned all officials to check with his Secretariat in case of any such calls/messages received by them.