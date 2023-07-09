At 126 mm, Delhi sees highest single-day July rain in 20 years

PTI

New Delhi, July 8

An interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds led to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India, including Delhi which experienced the season’s first very heavy rain and the highest in a July day in 20 years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

The Safdarjung Observatory, the city’s primary weather station, recorded 126.1 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm, the highest since the 24-hour rainfall of 133.4 mm on July 10, 2003, a senior IMD official said. The city logged an all-time high of 266.2 mm on July 21, 1958.

The maximum temperature settled at 28.7 degrees Celsius, eight notches below normal.

The weather stations at Ridge, Lodhi Road, Pitampura and Delhi University recorded 128 mm, 118.2 mm, 83 mm and 86 mm of precipitation, respectively.

According to the Met office, rainfall below 15 mm is considered light, 15 mm to 64.5 mm is moderate, 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm is heavy, and 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm is very heavy. Any amount exceeding 204.4 mm is classified as extremely heavy rainfall.

The heavy rain submerged parks, underpasses, markets and even hospital premises, and created chaos on the roads.

Pictures and videos of commuters wading through knee-deep water flooded social media, raising concerns about the efficiency of the city’s drainage infrastructure. Strong winds and showers also caused disruptions in power and internet connectivity in several areas.