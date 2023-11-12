At 220, Delhi’s air quality remains ‘poor’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 11

Despite rain, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi remained in the ‘poor’ category at 220. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted shallow fog for tomorrow.

The AQI of Delhi improved slightly, however, still remaining in the ‘poor’ category. The AQI of yesterday was recorded at 279.

Many areas in Delhi observed the AQI at the ‘moderate’ category including – Delhi Technical University (120), Vivek Vihar (158), Narela (195) and NSIT Dwarka (198). The IMD predicted the predominant surface wind to be around 4-10 kmph on Sunday against today’s 8-10 kmph.

However, the increase in wind speed and intermittent rain has significantly impacted the air quality by reducing the pollutant particles especially PM2.5 and PM10.

The IMD has predicted shallow fog tomorrow and the fog will continue further. There shall be no rainfall over Delhi as the western disturbance has moved over Northwest Uttar Pradesh.

According to the early warning system – Ministry of Earth sciences has predicted predominant surface wind is likely to be calm in the morning hours post Diwali and coming from Northwest and Northeast directions of Delhi.

The wind speed would be around 5-8 kmph with a partly cloudy sky and shallow fog in the morning on November 13, a day after Diwali. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, “After the rain, pollution dispersed and the wind was also blowing. It resulted in reducing pollution levels by 50 per cent in Delhi but it’s too early to say how long this rain will have an impact.”

#Environment #Pollution