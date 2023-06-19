At 289m, Aerocity Metro station to have longest platform in Ph-IV plan

PTI

New Delhi, June 18

The platform of the new Aerocity-Tughlakabad Silver Line corridor of phase 4, construction work for which has already started, will be the longest among all phase 4 stations with a length of 289m, a statement said on Sunday.

According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the general length of underground metro stations in phase 4 is about 225m but this new station will be the longest among all phase 4 stations with a length of 289m. “Its extensive length has been carefully designed to accommodate the anticipated passenger traffic since in the future this station will be a key triple interchange facility with connectivity among the Airport Express Line, the Silver Line, and the RRTS corridor to Gurugram, Manesar and Alwar,” the DMRC said.

The station will come up at a depth of 23m to ensure seamless connectivity between Airport Express Line, the Silver Line, and the RRTS corridor. This station will be a terminal station, which will provide direct connectivity from the NCR City of Faridabad along with South Delhi to West Delhi and especially, the Indira Gandhi International Airport, it said.

“There will be three entry and exit points at this station, one connecting the business hub of Aerocity and the other two entry and exit structures will connect the station with NH-8 and the nearby locality of Mahipalpur through a pedestrian subway,” the statement mentioned.