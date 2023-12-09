At 324, Delhi AQI still ‘very poor’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 8

The air quality in the Capital remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Friday, clocking a daily average of 324 at 4 pm.

The minimum temperature was registered at 9.4°C, a seasonal average while the maximum temperature increased by a degree at 25.4°C, according to weather office.

Mungeshpur area in North-West Delhi witnessed the lowest temperatures with maximum and minimum both below season average at 23.4 and 9.3°C.

The IMD has predicted that the temperature is expected be the same as Friday on Saturday. A further dip in temperature will be witnessed from December 11.