At cop’s pathshala, poor children get free basic education

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, October 8

Far from the hustle and bustle of metro life, tucked away in a corner of the historic Red Fort, is ‘Than Singh Ki Pathshala’, which offers free basic education to underprivileged children.

Established in 2015 by Delhi Police Head Constable Than Singh, who hails from Rajasthan, the school is shaping up as one man’s remarkable mission against all odds.

While Singh’s vocation is to uphold the law, he makes it a point to find time for his passion to provide education to children in the area.

Children come to attend the classes between 3 to 5 pm for learning basic literacy, numeracy and language skills before they can enrol in regular government schools of the area for formal education.

The ‘pathshala’ has become a favoured destination for children of the marginalised sections, who swear by Singh’s perseverance.

Singh’s personal journey from humble beginnings in the slums to a constable inspired his mission.

“I always dreamt of wearing the uniform,” he says. “When I succeeded, I wanted to do something for children of labourers who idled away their days around the Red Fort, where I was posted,” Singh says.

Singh’s initial challenge was to gain the trust of the labourers’ families. The negative portrayal of cops in films was a major hindrance in the path of establishing a bond of faith, he says.

With the assistance of UPSC aspirant Sachin, Singh began with only four students in the school.

Today, joined by several dedicated volunteers, the pathshala educates 85 children with many already enrolled in formal schools.

Ankita Sharma, a volunteer here for eight years, remarked, “Teaching the basics and preparing students for higher education is challenging. But we are helping them.”

The ‘pathshala’ is equipped with a television, trampoline and sports facilities to ensure that learning is enjoyable.

Children study in the open and sit on the floor, with one TV room in the compound.

Isha Yadav, another volunteer, said: “These students have never experienced formal education, but they’ve shown remarkable improvement under guidance.”

Students at the school support one another, even in the absence of teachers. Ravi, a 14-year-old in Class VII, achieved the highest score in his school with 85 per cent marks.

He attributes his success to three years at the ‘pathshala’. He also guides his fellow classmates during the absence of teachers.

Twelve-year-old Ajay said, “Learning here is fun because the teachers clear all our doubts, no matter how many questions we have!”

When asked about their aspirations, most students share a common dream: “I want to become a police officer, just like uncle Than Singh.”

#Red Fort