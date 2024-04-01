At INDIA bloc rally, wife reads out Kejriwal’s six promises

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, March 31

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s message, conveyed through his wife Sunita Kejriwal, resonated at the ‘Loktantra Bachao’ (‘Save Democracy’) rally held in Ramlila Maidan here on Sunday.

The ‘maha rally’, organised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), witnessed the gathering of various leaders from the umbrella Opposition bloc on a unified platform, following the arrest of the Delhi CM by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with an alleged excise policy scam.

Addressing the assembly, Sunita questioned the legality of her husband’s arrest, stating, “Our Prime Minister Modi ji has imprisoned my husband. Was this action justified?”

Unified Protest: Aam Aadmi Party supporters during INDIA bloc’s ‘Loktantra Bachao’ rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI

Defending her husband’s integrity and patriotism against calls for his resignation from Opposition quarters, she asked the crowd, “Should Arvind ji step down?” The resounding refusal from the crowd echoed their unwavering support for the Delhi CM.

‘Let’s create new India’ Let us together create a new India, the India of the dreams of 140 crore people, a India where every person will get enough food, every hand will get work, no one will be unemployed, no one will be poor, no one will be illiterate. — Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Reading from a letter penned by Kejriwal during his time in custody, Sunita shared his reflections on the state of the nation. Kejriwal expressed his sorrow over the enduring challenges faced by the country, highlighting the juxtaposition of its rich culture and resources with the prevalent issues of high inflation, unemployment and inadequate access to electricity, healthcare and education.

Addressing the nation through his words, Sunita quoted Kejriwal as saying, “My dear Indians, please accept the greetings of your son, your brother from jail. I am not soliciting your votes today, nor am I urging you to support any particular candidate in the upcoming elections. Today, I seek the cooperation of 140 crore people of the country to build a stronger India. I invite 140 crore Indians to forge a new India.”

Without directly naming anyone, Kejriwal expressed disdain for corrupt politicians who lead lives of luxury, deliver impassioned speeches and engage in the plunder of the nation alongside their cohorts. “Let us together create a new India, the India of the dreams of 140 crore people, a India where every person will get enough food, every hand will get work, no one will be unemployed, no one will be poor, no one will be illiterate,” he said in his letter.

“If you entrust the responsibility to the INDIA bloc, together we will construct a great nation,” he concluded in his letter.

Continuing his message, Sunita emphasised the need for decisive action as Kejriwal outlined six guarantees aimed at transforming the country’s socio-economic landscape. These pledges encompass promises such as uninterrupted power supply, free electricity for the underprivileged and the establishment of high-quality educational and healthcare facilities across the nation. Additionally, he vowed to address the plight of farmers and advocate for Delhi’s statehood rights.

“Today, I seek apology from all INDIA bloc partners because I did not seek their permission for making these announcements. It was impossible to seek their agreement or permission since I’m in jail. I hope that nobody will have any objections to these announcements,” Kejriwal added in his message.

“We will fulfil these six guarantees within the next five years. We have planned everything regarding where we will obtain the funds for this. I am in good health in jail, filled with enthusiasm; this arrest has only strengthened my resolve. Your blessings are always with me, God is with me. I will meet you all very soon, Your Arvind,” his message concluded.

Sunita added how her husband is receiving immense love and blessings from the entire nation. “This dictatorial rule will not be tolerated in India. We will fight, and we will emerge victorious. I would like to conclude by expressing immense gratitude to the INDIA bloc partners for supporting us in these times of crisis,” she concluded.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Democracy #INDIA bloc