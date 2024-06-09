 Atishi accuses Haryana of blocking city’s water share : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Atishi accuses Haryana of blocking city’s water share

Atishi accuses Haryana of blocking city’s water share

Atishi accuses Haryana of blocking city’s water share

AAP leader Atishi addresses a press conference on Saturday. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 8

Amid the persistent water crisis in the Capital, Water Minister Atishi has accused Haryana of obstructing Delhi’s rightful share of water. In a press conference on Saturday, Atishi highlighted that while the Supreme Court is trying to resolve Capital’s water issues and Himachal Pradesh is willing to supply more water, Haryana is hindering the flow.

The shortage of water will impact all seven water treatment plants. If water is not supplied to these plants, the entire city will experience chaos. Currently, only some parts of Delhi are affected, but this problem will spread across the city in the coming days. — Atishi, AAP minister

She elaborated on the agreement between Haryana, Delhi and the Upper Yamuna region, which mandates that 1,050 cusecs of water be supplied to Delhi via Munak Canal. Typically, this amount is measured by flow metres, and historically, 980 to 1,000 cusecs of water reached Delhi. However, she noted a significant decline in the past five days.

“For the last five days, the amount of water reaching Delhi has been steadily decreasing. At least 1,000 cusecs of water should be arriving, but since June 1, the amount has significantly dropped. On June 7, only 840 cusecs of water reached Delhi,” she said.

She warned that the reduced water supply could cause widespread chaos across Delhi, affecting all seven water treatment plants. “The shortage of water will impact all seven water treatment plants: Bawana, Nangloi, Haiderpur, Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla. If water is

not supplied to these plants, the entire city will experience chaos. Currently, only some parts of Delhi are affected, but this problem will spread across the city in the coming days,” the AAP minister cautioned.

She criticised the Haryana Government for not taking accountability for the water crisis.

“The flow metre at the entry point shows a significant decrease in water yesterday. The Haryana Government should explain where the water went if

they released the full amount. Out of 1,050 cusecs of water, at least 1,000 cusecs should have reached Delhi. 100-150 cusecs of water cannot disappear. This indicates that the Haryana Government is releasing less water, and deliberately causing problems for Delhi residents. This is also disrespectful to the Supreme Court,” she asserted.

Atishi also visited the two sub-canals of the Munak Canal and the Bawana water treatment plant on Saturday. During the visit, Atishi said, “The water supply has been decreasing continuously over the past five days. If Haryana is releasing 1,050 cusecs of water, at least 1,000 cusecs should reach Delhi. On June 1, 924 cusecs of water reached, and on June 2, only 848 cusecs. Water from this canal is supplied to seven treatment plants in Delhi. If water does not reach these plants, the entire city will face chaos.”

