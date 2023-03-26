Atishi inaugurates heritage walk at Delhi’s Hauz Khas

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 25

Delhi Tourism Minister Atishi inaugurated the heritage walk at Siri Fort at Hauz Khas here today.

The minister said, “The government is developing Delhi as a ‘tourism capital’. Heritage walks are a popular way to explore the culture and history of several cities across the globe. In order to provide a better experience to the tourists, such walks will be developed across the city. Licensed guides will also be available on all the sections of the heritage walk.”

The Tourism Department would construct heritage walks on six circuits, including areas in New as well as Old Delhi. “These heritage walks will be conducted on Saturday and Sunday so that a maximum number of people can avail of their benefits,” said Atishi.

The walk at the Hauz Khas covers the introduction of Delhi, the history of Siri Fort, the water system from 13th to 15th century, Hauz Khas as a world-renowned university under the Tughlaq Dynasty, education system during the reign of Feroz Shah Tughlaq, architecture and achievements of Feroz Shah Tughlaq and Hauz Khas as an urban village.