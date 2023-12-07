Atishi inspects under-construction flyover, pulls up officials for delay

New Delhi, December 6
The Public Works Department Minister Atishi on Wednesday inspected the under-construction flyover at Anand Vihar. She expressed ‘displeasure’ and pulled up officials for the delay in the work.
The six-lane flyover from Anand Vihar to Apsara border which was supposed to be delivered by this December is now expected to be completed by April next year.
The minister expressed her dissatisfaction with the delay in the construction work.
Improve plannng
Officials must work towards making their planning, monitoring and evaluation system more efficient to avoid delays in any other projects. —Atishi, Public Works Department Minister
During the inspection, Atishi said, “The construction of the flyover is lagging behind the scheduled time, causing daily traffic jams affecting thousands of vehicles, leading to inconvenience for the commuters.”
“If the construction of the flyover is not completed by April, officials should be prepared for action against them.” she added.
Cautioning the officials of the consequences of delay in work, the PWD Minister said “PWD officials must work towards making their planning, monitoring and evaluation system more efficient to avoid delays in any other projects.”
The flyover project is one of the 77 projects identified by the government to make it congestion free.
“She directed officials to expedite the remaining work by doubling the manpower and machines involved. Additionally, she instructed them to submit progress reports every week,” officials said.
She also directed the officials that better traffic management with proper planning should be implemented on this road stretch to avoid any inconvenience to the commuters.
A cycle lane and a multi-utility zone will also be constructed along with the flyover. An estimated 1.48 lakh vehicles approximately will pass through the flyover daily saving 11 minutes.
