Atishi jal satyagraha failed: Congress chief

New Delhi, June 26

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav criticised the AAP government for its handling of the ongoing water crisis in Delhi on Wednesday. He stated the AAP’s “Jal Satyagraha,” led by Delhi Water Minister Atishi, ended in failure, providing no real solution to the city’s acute water scarcity.

No water crisis in Cong rule When the Congress government was in power for 15 years, there was never any water crisis. We drew up a summer action plan three months in advance to address water scarcity effectively. — Devender Yadav, DPCC president

“Atishi’s so-called ‘Jal Satyagraha’ did not help the parched Delhi get potable water,” Yadav remarked. “She got some cheap publicity nevertheless, which served no purpose in solving the water crisis.”

He pointed out that despite promises, the administration had failed to increase water supply and treatment capacity, pushing the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) into a significant debt trap.

“In the past 10 years, the AAP government has not enhanced the water treatment capacity even by one MGD,” Yadav said. “When Congress was in power, we had gradually increased the water treatment capacity and persuaded neighbouring states to supply more water to Delhi.”

Highlighting the proactive measures taken during the Congress tenure, Yadav noted that the Sheila Dikshit-led government always formulated summer and monsoon action plans three months in advance to address water scarcity effectively.

“When the Congress government was in power for 15 years, there was never any water crisis. We drew up a summer action plan and tackled issues with coordination and cooperation with opposition parties and neighbouring states,” Yadav asserted. The AAP government, had no vision to resolve this critical water crisis, he said.

